Pros react after Cory Sandhagen sleeps Frankie Edgar at UFC Vegas 18

By
Chris Taylor
-
Cory Sandhagen
Image: Cory Sandhagen on Instagram

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 event was co-headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Frankie Edgar taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Edgar (24-9-1 MMA) had made his 135-pound debut this past August where he picked up a thrilling split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Answer’, as Frankie had previously suffered setbacks to Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway at featherweight.

As for Cory Sandhagen (14-2 MMA), ‘The Sandman’ was last seen in action this past October, where he picked up a sensational second round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes. That win was preceded by a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250.

Frankie Edgar
Image via Yahoo! Sports

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 co-main event only lasted 28-seconds. Cory Sandhagen was able to catch Frankie Edgar with a perfectly times flying knee which sent ‘The Answer’ crashing to the canvas. The victory marked Sandhagen’s second stunning knockout in a row.

Official UFC Vegas 18 Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Frankie Edgar via KO at :28 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Sandhagen defeating Edgar below:

Post fight reactions to Cory Sandhagen knocking out Frankie Edgar with a flying knee:

Who would you like to see Cory Sandhagen fight next following his KO victory over Frankie Edgar this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM