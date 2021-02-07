Watch Quentin Henry absolutely lose his mind during BKFC fight with Chris Leben

Quentin Henry entered last night’s BKFC bout with UFC veteran Chris Leben in hopes of earning his third straight first round stoppage.

Henry (12-6 MMA, 2-1 BKFC) had most previously competed at BKFC 15, where he needed just 25-seconds to finish Jason Fann.

Meanwhile, Chris Leben entered Friday’s contest sporting a 2-1 professional bare knuckle record with his last bout taking place in June of 2019. ‘The Crippler’ had previously been able to defeat Phil Baroni and Justin Baesman under the promotional banner. Leben’s lone loss with BKFC had come via decision against Dakota Cochrane.

Friday’s Leben vs. Henry bout proved to be a wild affair. Chris Leben got off to a quick start dropping Henry with a punch. While ‘The Hulk’ was not put out by the shot, it did cause him to momentarily lose his mind.

Things only got worse for Quentin Henry from there, as ‘The Crippler’ promptly put him away with a nasty left hook.

Following the contest, Chris Leben confirmed that he would be retiring from combat sports.

As for Quentin Henry, the heavyweight veteran will go back to the drawing board in hopes of rebounding from last night’s tough loss.

