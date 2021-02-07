Pros react after Alexander Volkov TKO’s Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Alistair Overeem taking on Alexander Volkov.

Overeem (47-18 MMA) entered tonight’s event with aspirations of going on one final title run. The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion had won two fights in a row and four of his past five overall heading into his collision with Volkov. In his most previous effort this past September, Alistair Overeem had picked up a fifth round TKO victory over Augusto Sakai.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (32-8 MMA) was returnig for the first time since UFC 254, where he earned a second round TKO victory over Walt Harris. The former Bellator heavyweight champion had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall entering his bout with ‘The Reem’.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 main event proved to be a one sided affair. Alexander Volkov was able to pepper Alistair Overeem with strikes right from the opening bell. By round two, ‘The Reem’ was a bloody mess and further combinations from ‘Drago’ only made him worse for wear. Volkov eventually connected with a massive punch that put ‘The Reem’ down for good.

Official UFC Vegas 18 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Alistair Overeem via TKO in Round 2

