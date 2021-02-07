Pros react after Alexander Volkov TKO’s Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Alistair Overeem taking on Alexander Volkov.

Overeem (47-18 MMA) entered tonight’s event with aspirations of going on one final title run. The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion had won two fights in a row and four of his past five overall heading into his collision with Volkov. In his most previous effort this past September, Alistair Overeem had picked up a fifth round TKO victory over Augusto Sakai.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (32-8 MMA) was returnig for the first time since UFC 254, where he earned a second round TKO victory over Walt Harris. The former Bellator heavyweight champion had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall entering his bout with ‘The Reem’.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 main event proved to be a one sided affair. Alexander Volkov was able to pepper Alistair Overeem with strikes right from the opening bell. By round two, ‘The Reem’ was a bloody mess and further combinations from ‘Drago’ only made him worse for wear. Volkov eventually connected with a massive punch that put ‘The Reem’ down for good.

Official UFC Vegas 18 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Alistair Overeem via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Volkov defeating Overeem below:

Overeem walk out song is 🔥🔥 partyyy #UFCFightNight — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) February 7, 2021

The MEME Alistear OVEREME !!!! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 7, 2021

The Reem going to move a lot and out grapple Volkov! Thoughts? #UFCVegas18 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 7, 2021

This cage feels too small for Reem and Volkov — Funky (@Benaskren) February 7, 2021

Yea. He’s smart to know that he shouldn’t be trading at his age anymore. He’s been cracked by Ngannou but that mans power is different different https://t.co/885bnupu2B — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov:

It sucks watching legends get old! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 7, 2021

Great stoppage. Volkov is an enormous man. Shows how good Blaydes wrestling is. A guy that tall and big isn’t easy to get down. #UFCVegas18 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 7, 2021

