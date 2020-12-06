UFC Vegas 16 Results: Marvin Vettori defeats Jack Hermansson (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event is headlined by a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.

Hermansson (21-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past July where he scored a sensation first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Prior that win, ‘The Joker’ was coming off a TKO loss to perennial division contender Jared Cannonier.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (15-40-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 16 on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Karl Roberson in June. ‘The Italian Dream’ has gone 4-1-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall, with his lone setback in that time coming to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by way of split-decision.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 16 main event begins and Marvin Vettori quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Hermansson lands a hard outside low kick. Vettori with a left hand now and then another. ‘The Joker’ fires off another good low kick. Vettori pushes forward and throws a flurry of punches. Hermansson replies with a low kick but Marvin catches him with an uppercut. Good body shots now from ‘The Italian Dream’. He is utilizing a ton of pressure and showcasing good hand speed with his punches. Hermansson rips the body with a left hook. Marvin Vettori with a good right hand. He drops Jack with a big punches. Ground and pound now from Vettori. He looks for a guillotine but Hermansson is able to avoid. The pace slows as ‘The Joker’ gets a chance to recover from off of his back. Vettori seems to be taking a breather as well. Now he postures up and begins raining down some big hammer fists. Hermansson looks to scramble back to his feet but Vettori won’t let him. Jack attempts another scramble and this time gets back to his feet. He lands a kick before the horn sounds to end round one.

EARLY DRAMA 😱@MarvinVettori put Hermansson down in the first round at #UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/4dvIGa0lkh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 6, 2020

Round two of the UFC Vegas 16 main event begins and Jack Hermansson comes out quickly and lands a right hand. Vettori responds with a left up the middle. ‘The Joker’ steps forward and lands a hard body kick. Vettori presses forward but Hermansson drops for a takedown atttempt. Marvin stuffs but ‘The Joker’ relentlessly pursues the shot. He finally gets the takedown and Marvin Vettori immediately sweeps him and takes top position. He begins working from full guard. After a brief scramble ‘The Italian Dream’ moves to half guard. He begins working some ground and pound but as he does Hermansson moves back to full guard position. Vettori decides to stand back up and then proceeds to kick the legs of Hermansson. Ninety seconds remain. Jack finally gets back up to his feet and Vettori greets him with a jab to the face. Hermansson pressing forward now. He dives for a takedown but Marvin denies the shot. ‘The Joker’ with a good knee. Vettori breaks free from the fence he lands a good left. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 16 headliner begins and Jack Hermansson comes out quickly with a kick to the body. Marvin Vettori replies with a left hand. Both men appear happy to stand and trade early. Vettori lands a good right hand up the middle. Hermansson looks for a kick but ‘The Italian Dream’ blocks it. Jack shoots for a takedown. He grabs a single leg but Marvin shakes him off. Hermansson with a left hand. Vettori replies with a right. He lands another and then Hermansson dives on a single leg. He can’t secure the takedown and Vettori breaks free. Jack lands a good right hand now. He shoots in again and it appears the Marvin’s gas tank is running low. The Italian breaks free but his pace has slowed dramatically. The fighters clinch and Hermansson lands an uppercut. Vettori fires back with a straight left. He bites down on his mouthpiece and charges forward with a combination. Jack Hermansson replies with a big combination of his own. He scores with a left hook as Vettori lands a kick to his body. ‘The Joker’ is definitely turning the tide here. He has Vettori backing up now. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 16 main event begins and Jack Hermansson once again comes out quickly with a combination. Vettori appears slighty refreshed and rips the body. He follows that up with a good right hand that appears to stun ‘The Joker’. Nonetheless Hermansson charges forward with a combination. Marvin Vettori with a good jab. Hermansson lands a good right hook. These guys are throwing down now in the center of the Octagon. Hermansson with a good body shot and then a straight left that connects. He follows that up with a low kick. Vettori replies with a straight right. Now a left. Hermansson fires right back with a combination. This is a slugfest. Marvin Vettori with a crisp combination. Jack Hermansson immediatley responds with a nasty combo of his own. ‘The Italian Dream’ with a big right hand. He leaps in with a combination. Hermansson swings and misses with a right hand. Another left finds a home for the Italian. And another to close out round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 16 main event begins and Jack Hermansson lands a chopping low kick. Vettori begins to paw with his jab. He lands a big right hand over the top. Jack’s face is busted up. Vettori with another good left hand. He follows that up with a pair of rights. The fighters stand and trade but it appears Marvin is getting in the better punches. He has Hermansson backing up now. A big right over the top connects for the Italian. Hermansson steps in and scores with an uppercut. Vettori responds with a big left up the middle. Huge shots from both men in the pocket. Vettori appears to be able to land his left hand at will. Suddenly ‘The Joker’ throws a barrage of wild punches. Marvin Vettori avoids but is backed up against the cage. He circles out and then lands a good right jab. Anothr left scores for Vettori. Jack Hermansson presses forward and forces the clinch. Marvin presses him up against the cage. Thrity seconds remain. Hermansson drops for a leg lock but Vettori quickly breaks free.

Official UFC Vegas 16 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

Who would you like to see Vettori fight next following his victory over Hermansson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020