Pros react after Jamahal Hill TKO’s Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 16

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring veteran Ovince Saint Preux taking on undefeated prospect Jamahal Hill.

‘OSP’ had missed weight by 1.5 pounds for tonight’s fight and thus had to forfeit twenty percent of his purse to his opponent.

Saint Preux (25-14 MMA) most previously competed at September’s UFC Vegas 9 event, where he scored a second round knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield. Prior that win, Ovince had suffered a split-decision loss to Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout.

As for Jamahal Hill (7-0 MMA), ‘Sweet Dreams’ was looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squared off with ‘OSP’ at UFC Vegas 16 this evening. The former Contender Series standout had picked up his first career UFC win over Darko Stosic back in December.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 co-main event ended in the second round after Hill landed a plethora of knees and punches to the body and head of ‘OSP’ which forced the referee to step in and intervene.

Official UFC Vegas 16 Result: Jamahal Hill def. Ovince Saint Preux in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Hill defeating ‘OSP’ below:

Jamall Hill 👀 — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

Get out of here, OSP is a beast brother, not very technical on his feet but he knows how to win https://t.co/y1KK8667mx — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

His style is a lot more boxing-based, looks amazing — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

The @ufc has a handful of fighters to choose from for that $$$$ tonight #UFCVegas16 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 6, 2020

Great message by Jamal hill don’t drink and drive get a Uber and regret 50$ not hurting others or your self — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 6, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020