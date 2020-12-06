Pros react after Marvin Vettori defeats Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16

By
Chris Taylor
-
Marvin Vettori
Image via @MarvinVettori on Instagram

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event was headlined by a middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.

Hermansson (21-5 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past July where he scored a sensation first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Prior that win, ‘The Joker’ had suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier which snapped a four-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (15-40-1 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 16 on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Karl Roberson in June. ‘The Italian Dream’ had gone 4-1-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall, with his lone setback in that time coming to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by way of split-decision.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 main event proved to be an absolute war. Marvin Vettori was able to drop Jack Hermansson in the early minutes of the fight but ‘The Joker’ was able to survive. By round three it appeared that Hermansson was on the verge of a comeback but Vettori stormed back to win the finals two rounds.

Official UFC Vegas 16 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to Vettori defeating Hermansson below:

Who would you like to see Marvin Vettori fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Jack Hermansson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020