Pros react after Marvin Vettori defeats Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 event was headlined by a middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.

Hermansson (21-5 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past July where he scored a sensation first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Prior that win, ‘The Joker’ had suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier which snapped a four-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (15-40-1 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 16 on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Karl Roberson in June. ‘The Italian Dream’ had gone 4-1-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall, with his lone setback in that time coming to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by way of split-decision.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 16 main event proved to be an absolute war. Marvin Vettori was able to drop Jack Hermansson in the early minutes of the fight but ‘The Joker’ was able to survive. By round three it appeared that Hermansson was on the verge of a comeback but Vettori stormed back to win the finals two rounds.

Official UFC Vegas 16 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to Vettori defeating Hermansson below:

I think Vettori takes this if he can stay outta Jacks chokes. He’s been wanting a big step up and here it is. What he does with? We’re about to find out!#UFCVegas16 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2020

I’m a big fan of @jackthejokermma, he’s as likable as he is scary, and I’m rooting for him all the way! #ItsTIME!!!#UFCVegas16 — Steve-O (@steveo) December 6, 2020

@MarvinVettori is on pointe — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 6, 2020

Vettori with the sharp TD defense . His wrestling coach Sun Devil & 2X NCAA champion Markus Mollica shud be proud . #ufcvegas — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) December 6, 2020

White on white crime in the ufc main event tonight! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 6, 2020

What a fight these boys keeping a crazy pace especially with early grappling exchanges — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 6, 2020

Vettoris coach is a whole mood. #UFCVegas16 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 6, 2020

Some fights you feel lucky to be watching…this is one of them — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) December 6, 2020

Mi gusta this fight🔥 #UFCVegas16 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) December 6, 2020

This is defo not a boring 5 round fight. Respect to these 2 warriors. #UFCVegas16 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 6, 2020

Someone pointed out the short notice factor that Marvin Vettori took this fight on and a main event that. Meaning 10extra mind (2 extra RDs).

I understand why he’s slowing down now. Not sure what his training looked like before this opportunity knocked on his door for a Top 5 opp — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2020

Marvin Vettori is the real deal! I’m predicting a HL finish win and a rematch with the current King is possible?

Short notice. Main event. Impressive👏🏾 #UFCVegas16 #TheWeeklyScraps https://t.co/cEjbevspvy — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2020

@MarvinVettori is the real deal and he’s gonna be top 5 in the world next week. Congrats buddy, now smile — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 6, 2020

Who would you like to see Marvin Vettori fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Jack Hermansson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section Penn Nation!

