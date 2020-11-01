Pros react after Bryce Mitchell defeats Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 12

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 co-headliner featured a key featherweight battle between perennial division contenders Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell.

Fili (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to build off the momentum of his recent split-decision victory over Charles Jourdain. ‘Touchy‘ had gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Sodiq Yusuff by decision, prior to tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 co-headliner.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (13-0 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squared off with Fili this evening. ‘Thug Nasty’ was most previously seen in action at UFC 249, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Charles Rosa.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 co-main event proved to be a grueling back and forth affair. Although the contest went the distance, it was clear that Mitchell had done enough to be awarded a unanimous decision victory. ‘Thug Nasty’ utilized a frantic pace compiled with his terrific ground game to ultimately control the action for the better part of the three round contest.

Official UFC Vegas 12 Result: Bryce Mitchell def. Andre Fili by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Mitchell defeating Fili below:

Keen for this one…well I just want to hear @ThugnastyMMA post fight speech! 😂 #UFCVegas12 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 1, 2020

I want some camo shorts too 💯👊🏿 #ufcvegas12 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 1, 2020

Stroodle was watching @ThugnastyMMA interview and this was the look he had the entire time. Dogs are funny af 😂 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/TcuQLURwXB — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 1, 2020

Damn those camo shorts look good lowkey haha 💯 #UFCVegas12 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 1, 2020

I’ve trained with Bryce a couple of years ago and his BJJ is tight! Unorthodox and lanky which gives him a lot of leverage on certain positions.

Fili has the edge on the feet with more technical boxing but grappling changes things. This is going to be GOOD! #Vegas12 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

These camo shorts are fire 🔥

Where do I get me some? #UFCFightIsland12 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 1, 2020

Damn what a dominant round from Mitchell. Those grappling skills are 🔥 #UFCVegas12 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 1, 2020

Wow great grappling, pressure and control and transition by Bryce Mitchel #UFCVegas12 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 1, 2020

Lowkey I want a pair of those camo shorts Mitchell was rocking #UFCVegas12 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) November 1, 2020

That’s a nasty cut! Damn! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

Who would you like to see Bryce Mitchell fight next following his decision victory over Andre Fili this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020