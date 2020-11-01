Pros react after Bryce Mitchell defeats Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 12

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 co-headliner featured a key featherweight battle between perennial division contenders Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell.

Fili (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to build off the momentum of his recent split-decision victory over Charles Jourdain. ‘Touchy‘ had gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Sodiq Yusuff by decision, prior to tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 co-headliner.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (13-0 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squared off with Fili this evening. ‘Thug Nasty’ was most previously seen in action at UFC 249, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Charles Rosa.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 co-main event proved to be a grueling back and forth affair. Although the contest went the distance, it was clear that Mitchell had done enough to be awarded a unanimous decision victory. ‘Thug Nasty’ utilized a frantic pace compiled with his terrific ground game to ultimately control the action for the better part of the three round contest.

Official UFC Vegas 12 Result: Bryce Mitchell def. Andre Fili by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Mitchell defeating Fili below:

