Pros react after Johnny Walker KO’s Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 11

A light heavyweight bout between division standouts Johnny Walker and Ryan Spann took place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main card.

Walker (17-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. In his most previous Octagon appearance this past March, the Brazilian had suffered a unanimous decision setback to Nikita Krylov. Prior to that, Walker was coming off a TKO loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (18-5 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event sporting an impressive eight-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Sam Alvey at UFC 249. The former Dana White Contender Series standout had gone 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2018 entering tonight’s contest with Walker.

Tonight’s Walker vs. Spann bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ryan Spann had Johnny Walker hurt with big punches multiple times in the opening minutes before the unorthodox fighter was able to unleash some lethal standing elbows that put his opponent out cold.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Johnny Walker def. Ryan Spann via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Walker defeating Spann below:

Sick bar fight bro — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

Wow crazy fight right here !!!#UFCVegas11 — Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) September 20, 2020

Much needed win against a very tough kid!! Congrats @JohnnyWalker ! #UFCVegas11 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 20, 2020

😂😂😂 that was nuts #UFCVegas11 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 20, 2020

Way to go Johnny. 👍🏽 @JohnnyWalker — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) September 20, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020