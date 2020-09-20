Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev KO’s Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11

A highly anticipated middleweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gerald Meerschaert took place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main card.

Chimaev was be looking to extend his undefeated record to 9-0 with a victory over Meerschaert this evening. The Swedish prospect was coming off a first-round TKO victory over Rhys McKee in his most previous effort this past July on Fight Island.

As for Gerald Meerschaert (31-13 MMA), the Wisconsin native was coming off of a TKO setback to Ian Heinisch in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 250. Prior to that loss, Meerschaert had scored a sensational submission win over Deron Winn at UFC 248.

Tonight’s Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert lasted only seconds after the Swedish standout landed a huge punch that put the American out cold.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gerald Meerschaert via KO at :17 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Chimaev defeating Meerschaert below:

This next fight 👀👀👀👀👀 #UFCVegas11 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 20, 2020

Very possible. But he ain’t no walk in the park. https://t.co/6gcsfrgIZk — michael (@bisping) September 20, 2020

Oh my God 😳 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 20, 2020

HOOOOOOOLY FUCKING SHIT!!!!!!!!!! — danawhite (@danawhite) September 20, 2020

Congratulations my dude, you’re the real deal pic.twitter.com/Wo2Rjf4nIH — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

Aaaahhhh shiiiiiiiit!! Knew he’d smesh…but not like that 👀 #ufcvegas11 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 20, 2020

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his KO victory over Gerald Meerschaert this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020