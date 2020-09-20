UFC Vegas 11 bonuses: Mackenzie Dern wins bonus for slick submission

UFC women’s strawweight standout Mackenzie Dern was among the four fighters who took home $50,000 bonuses following UFC Vegas 11.

The UFC announced the traditional post-fight bonuses following UFC Vegas 11. With no “Fight of the Night” award handed out, the promotion gave out four $50,000 bonuses for “Performance of the Night.” They went to Dern, middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev, returning featherweight Damon Jackson, and bantamweight Randy Costa.

Dern earned a slick submission win over Randa Markos as she was able to tap the veteran out with an armbar in the first round. It was the second straight submission win for Dern following an incredible kneebar over Hannah Cifers in her last fight. Just like that fight, Dern took home anther $50,000 bonus for this tapout win.

Chimaev earned his bonus for his 17-second KO over veteran Gerald Meerschaert on the main card. It was Chimaev’s third win in as many tries in the UFC and he set a record by picking up his third victory in just 66 days. It was another incredible performance by Chimaev, who some are calling a future UFC world champion.

The other two fighters who picked up the bonuses certainly aren’t household names but both men were very deserving. In Jackson’s case, he made a return to the UFC and tapped out Mirsad Bektic in the third round with a guillotine choke as an underdog. Jackson took the fight on just a few days’ notice and took out a big name in the process. In his previous stint in the UFC, Jackson was winless in three outings.

As for Costa, he picked up a bonus for his incredible head kick KO over Journey Newsom on the prelims as a betting underdog. Costa, who is now 2-1 overall in the UFC, defeated Boston Salmon via knockout in his last fight as well.

