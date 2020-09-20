Jessica Rose-Clark says she only has $17.70 in the bank after UFC Vegas 11

UFC women’s bantamweight standout Jessica Rose-Clark says she only has $17.70 in her bank account following UFC Vegas 11.

Rose-Clark had arguably her best performance in the Octagon yet as she dominated Sarah Alpar en route to a late third-round TKO win. However, the fight itself was involved in some controversy as referee Chris Tognoni botched the stoppage. UFC president Dana White later commented on it and said the system needs to be fixed.

Regardless, this was a huge win for Rose-Clark, who was coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Pannie Kianzad and Jessica Eye. The win over Alpar improved Rose-Clark’s UFC record to 4-2 which includes a notable win over BKFC star Paige VanZant. The Alpar win was very impressive and Rose-Clark was hoping to get a bonus.

However, the UFC decided to go with four other fighters for the $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonuses, leaving Rose-Clark out in the dark. On Sunday morning, Rose-Clark took to her social media to reveal a statement of her bank account showing it has only $17.70 in it and asking “Uncle Dana” why he didn’t give her a bonus.

Check out what Rose-Clark posted to her Twitter below.

A bonus would have been nice Uncle Dana.

A bonus would have been nice Uncle Dana.

I'll do better next time 🤷🏻‍♀️ #UFCVEGAS11

It certainly must be disappointing for Rose-Clark to miss out on a bonus, but it was one of those nights where there were so many impressive finishes that someone was bound to get snubbed. Unfortunately for Rose-Clark, the UFC brass didn’t feel that she had one of the top-four performances of the night and thus no bonus for her.

Since the fight took place in Nevada where salaries aren’t disclosed anymore, it’s worth noting that we do not know how much money Rose-Clark made for this fight as far as her show and win money, but the fact that she came out and publicly shared how much money she has in the bank leads one to believe her contract could use a re-working. A $50,000 bonus would have been huge for her, but alas, Saturday was not the night.

