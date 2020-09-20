UFC President Dana White on Khamzat Chimaev: “This kid is absolutely special and I’ve never seen anything like it”

UFC president Dana White heaped praise upon up-and-coming superstar Khamzat Chimaev, saying he’s never seen a fighter like this in MMA.

Chimaev picked up his third straight stoppage win in the Octagon when he knocked out veteran middleweight Gerald Meerschaert with one punch just 17 seconds into their UFC Vegas 11 fight. For Chimaev, it’s his third win in the UFC since July, setting a modern-day UFC record with three victories in just 66 days.

While beating Rhys McKee and John Phillips in his first two UFC bouts wasn’t anything to write home about, going in there and beating a durable veteran like Meerschaert in just 17 seconds was beyond impressive. Chimaev’s boss White, who has spoken highly of him in the past, is now even higher on the young prospect than he ever has been.

Following UFC Vegas 11, White was asked about Chimaev and spoke glowingly of him.

Dana White had some high praise for Khamzat Chimaev after #UFCVegas11 📈 (via @MeganOlivi) pic.twitter.com/3CiTBcNWFX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 20, 2020

“One punch. 17 seconds. This kind is special. He’s different than any fighter I’ve ever sen. I’ve been in the business for a very long time, I’ve seen a lot of greats come and go. This kid is absolutely special and I’ve never seen anything like it,” White said.

There is no question that Chimaev has been ultra-impressive so far in the UFC. Just over two months on the roster of the world’s leading MMA organization and he’s already breaking records and finishing durable veterans in seconds. It’s easy to see why White likes Chimaev so much and why the UFC is pushing him so hard.

The plan is for Chimaev to next move down to welterweight to take on veteran Demian Maia, though after Meerschaert was destroyed in seconds, perhaps Maia will be reluctant to take that fight against a young prospect who he would be a big underdog against. Even if it’s not Maia, it’s time Chimaev fought a top-10 opponent.

