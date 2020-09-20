Khamzat Chimaev vs. Demian Maia betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the proposed welterweight bout between rising star Khamzat Chimaev and veteran Demian Maia.

Chimaev knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds at UFC Vegas 11 to pick up his third UFC win in just 66 days. Chimaev has come out of nowhere to become one of the most hyped-up prospects the UFC has had in years. He appears to be someone who could be a future title challenger at both 170lbs and 185lbs. UFC president Dana White is so high on Chimaev that he’s called him a “special” talent.

The UFC’s plan all along has been to have Chimaev fight Meerschaert at middleweight and then turn around quickly and fight Maia at welterweight. After seeing how brutally Chimaev finished Meerschaert, there’s no sure thing that Maia’s camp will still accept this dangerous fight against a newcomer. But with the UFC openly saying they want to book the fight, the oddsmakers have now released the odds for Chimaev vs. Maia.

Check out the opening odds for Chimaev vs. Maia below, via BestFightOdds.com.

UFC Futures Odds

Khamzat Chimaev -400

Demian Maia +330

Chimaev opened as a -400 betting favorite. That means a $400 bet would you win $100. As for Maia, he opened as a +330 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win $330.

Chimaev is unbeaten with a 9-0 record in MMA and he already has stoppage wins in the UFC over Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and John Phillips. As for Maia, he is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history and will be a Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done. But he’s 42 years old and is coming off of a brutal KO loss to Gilbert Burns. By the time this fight actually comes around, Chimaev might be an even bigger favorite.

Who would you bet on considering the odds, Khamzat Chimaev or Demian Maia?