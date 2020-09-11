UFC Vegas 10 weigh-in results: Headliners on point

On Saturday night, the UFC will promote yet another fight card out of its APEX facility: the under-the-radar UFC Vegas 10 event.

The UFC Vegas 10 card was originally expected to be topped by a clash between top light heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira. When Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19, a strawweight fight between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill—the originally slated co-main event—got promoted to the headlining spot.

With Waterson and Hill now handling headlining honors, the event will be co-headlined by Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy, who are set to collide in the lightweight division.

Elsewhere on the card, we’ll see Roxanne Modafferi take on Andrea Lee in a clash of flyweight contenders, Ed Herman take on Mike Rodriguez at light heavyweight, and Bobby Green take on Alan Patrick at lightweight. The UFC Vegas 10 undercard, meanwhile, will feature appearances from the likes of Julia Avila, Sijara Eubanks, Tyson Nam, Roosevelt Roberts, Brok Weaver, Jalin Turner, Roque Martinez, and Bryan Barberena.

On Friday morning, the fighters on this unheralded card stepped onto the scale to weigh-in for their imminent scraps.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie)

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN +

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)

Ed Herman () vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green () vs. Alan Patrick (156)

Kyle Nelson (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Preliminary Card | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN +