Video | Jalin Turner weighed in for UFC Vegas 10 with a live tarantula

“The Tarantula” Jalin Turner wasn’t alone when he stepped onto the scale or his short-notice UFC Vegas 10 fight with Brok Weaver.

Instead, Turner was joined by a furry friend, as he carried a live tarantula onto the scale with him. See it below:

If @JalinTurner and his tarantula weighed in at 163.5 pounds, how much did the tarantula weigh? 🤔 #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/sy7oC2xNfN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 11, 2020

Making weight with a tarantula is something we haven’t seen yet 😳 #UFCVegas10 happening tomorrow LIVE on #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/2uS9s8GEaP — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2020

Jalin Turner earned his nickname due to his interest in arachnids, such as the one that rode shotgun on his trip to the scale this morning.

“You just get addicted to collecting them,” Turner told ESPN previously. “I was breeding them at the time, so I had a bunch of them. It got crazy. It’s a whole underground world. I was developing a fear and dislike for spiders, so I casually got one as a pet to get over that. It just intrigued me so much. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Turner made weight for his short-notice catchweight fight with Weaver, tipping the scales at 163.5.

The UFC Vegas 10 card was originally expected to be topped by a clash between top light heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira. When Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19, a strawweight fight between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill—the originally slated co-main event—got promoted to the headlining spot. Both women also made weight.

See the full weigh-in results for the card, featuring Turner, Waterson, Hill and others, below:

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN +

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Alan Patrick (156)

Kyle Nelson (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Preliminary Card | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN +