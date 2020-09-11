UFC Vegas 10 lineup hit by another last minute shuffle with exit of Matt Frevola

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 10 card has been hit by another last-minute shake-up as Matt Frevola has been forced out of a planned fight with Roosevelt Roberts. Frevola will be replaced by UFC newcomer Kevin Croom.

This news comes just days after BJPENN.com reported that Frank Camacho had been forced out of his planned UFC Vegas 10 fight with Brok Weaver and replaced by Jalin Turner.

The UFC announced the news of Frevola’s withdrawal in a statement on Friday morning, also confirming our report that Turner will be stepping in for Weaver.

“Due to a positive Covid-19 test, Frank Camacho has been removed from this weekend’s [UFC Vegas 10] card. Stepping in to face Brok Weaver will be Jalin Turner in a 165-lbs catchweight bout. Turner, rescheduled from last weekend’s event, owns a perfect finish rate with 8 KOs and one submission.

“In addition, Matt Frevola has withdrawn due to injury and will be replaced by newcomer Kevin Croom in a lightweight bout against Roosevelt Roberts. Croom, riding a three-fight win streak, has a finish in 16 of his 21 victories, including 12 in the first round.

“[UFC Vegas 10], headlined by strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson (#8) and Angela Hill (#13), takes place Saturday, Sept. 12 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas live on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT with main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.”

Here’s the updated Fight Card for UFC Vegas 10 after these latest line-up shuffles:

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom

Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Jalin Turner vs. Brok Weaver

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Justine Kish vs. Sabina Mazo

Roque Martinez vs. Alexander Romanov

What are your thoughts on the updated UFC Vegas 10 card?