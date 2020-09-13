UFC Vegas 10: ‘Waterson vs. Hill’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 10 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by strawweights Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill.

The former Invicta Atomweight champion, Waterson (17-8 MMA), will enter tonight’s fight looking to rebound after suffering back-to-back decision losses to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. ‘The Karate Hottie’ earned her most recent Octagon victory in March of 2019 when she defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Meanwhile, Angela Hill (12-8 MMA) will also enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 10 headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a controversial split decision setback to Claudia Gadelha in her most recent effort. Prior to the setback, ‘Overkill’ was riding a three fight win streak.

Tonight’s co-main event features a lightweight bout between Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy.

Get all of the UFC Vegas 10 Results and Highlights below:

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card

Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill –

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy – Azaitar def. Worthy via TKO at 1:33 of Round 1

POWER OFF THE CHARTS 📈 🇲🇦 @OttmanAzaitar needs just 94 seconds to call it a night! [ Card concludes next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/UCMWqi0FeG — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2020

Andrea Lee vs. Roxanne Modafferi – Modafferi def. Lee by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez – Herman def. Rodriguez via submission (kimura) at 4:01 of Round 3

"NO WAY!" 🧨 @EdHermanUFC completes the RD 3 comeback via kimura! [ Tune in – LIVE on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lgE8MxKDCL — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2020

Alan Patrick vs. Bobby Green — Green def. Patrick by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo — Quarantillo def. Nelson via KO (punches) at 0:07 of Round 3

UFC Vegas 10 Prelims

Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks — Eubanks def. Avila by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom — Croom def. Roberts via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:31 of Round 1

Roque Martinez vs. Alexander Romanov — Romanov def. Martinez via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:22 of Round 2

DOMINANT. 🇲🇩 Alexandr Romanov just put the heavyweight division on notice! [ #UFCVegas10 – LIVE on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1tlpPd8gxR — UFC (@ufc) September 12, 2020

Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner — Turner def. Weaver via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 of Round 2

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy — Barberena def. Ivy by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Justine Kish vs. Sabina Mazo— Mazo def. Kish via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:57 of Round 3

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 12, 2020