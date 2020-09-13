Bellator 246: ‘Archuleta vs. Mix’ Live Results and Highlights

A new bantamweight champion will be crowned in tonight’s Bellator 246 main event when Juan Archuleta squares off with Patchy Mix for the promotions vacant 135-pound strap.

In the co-main event of the evening, former WSOF champion Jon Fitch will collide with Neiman Gracie in a key welterweight battle.

MAIN CARD (DAZN at 10pm EST)

Juan Archuleta vs. Patchy Mix –

Jon Fitch vs. Neiman Gracie –

DeAnna Bennett vs. Liz Carmouche – Carmouche def. Bennett via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:17 of Round 3

Derek Campos vs. Keoni Diggs – Diggs def. Campos via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59 of Round 3

🔔 AT.THE.BELL.🔔@Diggs808Keoni locks in his submission to close out our first main card bout at #Bellator246. Catch all the action LIVE & FREE on @ParamountNet! pic.twitter.com/N0AvEQkRlP — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 13, 2020

PRELIMS

Daniel Madrid vs. Pat Casey – Madrid def. Casey by split-decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Ty Gwerder vs. George Tokkos – Gwerder def. Tokkos via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of Round 3

Davion Franklin vs. Ras Hylton – Franklin def. Hylton by unanimous technical decision (30-27 x3)

