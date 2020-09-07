UFC Vegas 10: “Waterson vs. Hill” Fight Card and Start Times

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to our screens once again this weekend for UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill.

Event: UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill

Date: Saturday, 12th September 2020

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (5pm/8pm EST)

After Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira’s highly anticipated light heavyweight showdown was postponed, Angela Hill and Michelle Waterson will now have the chance to headline this UFC Vegas 10 card with both women jockeying for position in the women’s strawweight division.

The pair are both trying to get back on the winning trail after recent setbacks as they prepare to serve as the main event on what is starting to look like a pretty hefty card this Saturday night.

UFC Vegas 10 Main Event

Women’s Strawweight – Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

UFC Vegas 10 Confirmed Bouts

Featherweight – Billy Quarantillo vs. Kyle Nelson

Women’s Flyweight – Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Flyweight – Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Bantamweight – Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva

Lightweight – Frank Camacho vs. Brok Weaver

Welterweight – Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Lightweight – Roosevelt Roberts vs. Matt Frevola

Lightweight – Alan Patrick vs. Bobby Green

Light Heavyweight – Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodríguez

Women’s Flyweight – Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish

Lightweight – Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar

Women’s Bantamweight – Sijara Eubanks vs. Julia Avila

Heading into UFC Vegas 10, Angela Hill believes that she should’ve been given the nod in her battle with Claudia Gadelha back in May, whereas Michelle Waterson is trying to put an end to a two-fight skid. The latter of those two losses saw her drop a split decision to Carla Esparza, and even though many felt as if she won the fight, “The Karate Hottie” was as humble as ever in the aftermath of the bout.

“Blessed to have the opportunity to do what I love, learn and the grow as a marital artist,” Waterson wrote. “Just like in life, the fight doesn’t always go your way. Thank you for the dance @carlaesparza1 thank you @danawhite and all the @ufc staff for making this happen! Also want to thank all my teammates and coaches who gave me their time and energy. I have the most amazing people in my corner! And i have the most amazing fans! Thank you for always showing me love.”

