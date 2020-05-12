Michelle Waterson issues statement after controversial loss to Carla Esparza

Former Invicta atomweight champion Michelle Waterson has issued a statement after her controversial decision loss to former UFC strawweight champ Carla Esparza at UFC 249.

Waterson and Esparza battled for 15 minutes on the UFC 249 undercard. While Esparza was awarded a decision win, many fans felt the judges got the verdict wrong.

Waterson, who has proven herself to be the picture of class, doesn’t seem to be dwelling on this razor close setback, and even thanked Esparza for the fight.

“Blessed to have the opportunity to do what I love, learn and the grow as a marital artist,” Waterson wrote. “Just like in life, the fight doesn’t always go your way. Thank you for the dance @carlaesparza1 thank you @danawhite and all the @ufc staff for making this happen! Also want to thank all my teammates and coaches who gave me their time and energy. I have the most amazing people in my corner! And i have the most amazing fans! Thank you for always showing me love.”

Michelle Waterson has lost her last two fights, having also recently come up short against strawweight legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but remains one of the division’s top dogs. Who do you want to see her fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.