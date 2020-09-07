Ben Askren reacts to Nick Diaz comeback news

Former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight titleholder Ben Askren has chimed in on the news that Nick Diaz is plotting a comeback.

Diaz, the former Strikeforce welterweight champ and a former UFC welterweight title challenger, has reportedly undergone a test weight cut and is plotting a comeback in 2021. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani shared this exciting news on Sunday evening.

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because … pic.twitter.com/5A8EvyLeUn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

… he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return. (📽 @elfrogito) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

It did not take long for Ben Askren, one of the most outspoken figures in the sport, to chime in on this Nick Diaz news.

Askren shared his reaction on Twitter, and somewhat surprisingly, conceded that he’s “in” for a Diaz comeback.

There are just some guys people will watch no matter what! Even if they haven’t won a fight in almost a decade. I’m in for a Diaz comeback. https://t.co/scPmuMVvOL — Bionic Ben (@Benaskren) September 7, 2020

