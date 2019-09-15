UFC Vancouver Results: Uriah Hall defeats Antonio Carlos Junior (Highlights)

A middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Antonio Carlos Junior took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vancouver event.

Uriah Hall (14-9 MMA) was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC 232 event in Los Angeles, where he defeated Bevon Lewis by way of second round knockout. The former TUF standout, Hall, has gone 5-5 over his past ten Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Antonio Carlos Junior (10-3 MMA) will enter UFC Vancouver looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Ian Heinisch in his most recent appearance at May’s UFC event in Rochester. The Brazilian has gone 7-3 during his ten-fight UFC career.

Tonight’s Hall vs ‘ACJ’ was a back and forth affair. Uriah was able to work his jab and some solid kicks to seemingly get the better of rounds one and two. Antonio Carlos Junior would turn the tide in round three, but after failing to secure a submission finish, ultimately ended up losing the fight by split decision.

Check out the highlights below:

Official UFC Vancouver Result: Uriah Hall def. Antonio Carlos Junior split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Uriah Hall fight next following his victory over ‘ACJ’ at tonight’s UFC Vancouver event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 14, 2019