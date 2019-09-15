UFC Vancouver Results: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes ends in a no-contest

A heavyweight bout between Todd Duffee and Jeff Hughes took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vancouver event.

Todd Duffee (9-3 MMA) will return to the Octagon for the first time in over four years at tonight’s event. In his most recent effort at UFC Fight Night 71 in San Diego, Duffee suffered a first round knockout loss to former UFC heavyweight kingpin Frank Mir.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hughes (10-2 MMA) will also enter UFC Vancouver looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Maurice Green in his most recent Octagon appearance this past March. The former Contender Series standout has scored four knockouts and one submission in his ten career wins prior to tonight’s event.

Todd Duffee and Jeff Hughes put on a thrilling show for the opening couple of minutes. However, both men quickly tired in the late stages of Round 1. With just over a minute left in the round, Duffee turned to the referee while clinching Hughes and complained of an eye poke. After telling the doctor he was seeing double the right was waved off and ruled a no contest.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1173050375932268544?s=21

Official UFC Vancouver Result: Todd Duffee vs Jeff Hughes ends in a no-contest

