UFC Vancouver Results: Misha Cirkunov submits Jimmy Crute (Video)

A light heavyweight bout between Misha Cirkunov and Jimmy Crute took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vancouver event.

Misha Cirkunov (15-5 MMA) will return to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a brutal first round knockout loss to Johnny Walker this past March at UFC 235. After starting his UFC career 4-0, the Canadian has since gone just 1-3 over his past four fights.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Crute (10-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vancouver looking to keep his perfect record in check. In his most recent Octagon appearance this past February at UFC 234, Crute scored a first round TKO victory over Sam Alvey.

After being seemingly on the brink of defeat, Cirkunov scored a nice reversal which he used to score a sensation submission finish.

Check out the stoppage below:

Official UFC Vancouver Result: Misha Cirkunov def. Jimmy Crute via submission (Peruvian necktie)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 14, 2019