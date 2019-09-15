UFC Vancouver Results: Justin Gaethje TKO’s Donald Cerrone (Video)

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone headlines tonight’s UFC Vancouver event.

Donald Cerrone (36-12 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a second round TKO loss to Tony Ferguson in his most recent effort at June’s UFC 238 event.

Prior to the setback, “Cowboy” was riding a three fight streak which included stoppage victories over Alexander Hernandez and Mike Perry.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (20-2 MMA) will enter UFC Vancouver on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Philadelphia, “The Highlight” scored a first round knockout victory over Edson Barboza.

Round one of the UFC Vancouver main event begins and Justin Gaethje opens up with a pair of low kicks. Cowboy misses with a right and Justin catches him with a left hook. Gaethje with a lunging right and then a low kick. Cerrone comes forward with a three punch combo. Justin Gaethje with a low kick, a left hook and then an uppercut. Cowboy eats another hard low kick but fires back with two right hands. Gaethje answers with a right of his own. Both men landing good shots from the pocket. Gaethje with another low kick and then a right hand. He lands a heavy uppercut and Cerrone tries to clinch. Another low kick followed by an uppercut from Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ lands a pair of hooks and Donald Cerrone is down. A couple of follow up strikes from Justin Gaethje and this one is all over.

Official UFC Vancouver Result: Justin Gaethje def. Donald Cerrone via first round TKO

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 14, 2019