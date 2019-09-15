UFC Vancouver Results: Glover Teixeira defeats Nikita Krylov

A light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Glover Teixeira serves as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Vancouver event.

The former title challenger, Teixeira (29-7 MMA), was most recently seen in action at April’s UFC event in Sunrise, where he defeated Ion Cutelaba by way of submission. That victory extended Glover’s current win streak to two in a row, as he had previously defeated Karl Roberson this past January.

Meanwhile, Nikita Krylov (25-6 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since April’s UFC 236 event, where he scored a second round submission victory over Ovince Saint Preux. The Russian standout has gone 5-1 over his past six contests.

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver co-main event went the distance, as Teixeira and Krylov battled back and forth on their feet and on the ground for fifteen straight minutes. In the end, Glover was awarded a split decision win.

Official UFC Vancouver Result: Glover Teixeira def. Nikita Krylov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Glover Teixeira fight next following his split decision victory over Nikita Krylov at tonight’s UFC Vancouver event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 14, 2019