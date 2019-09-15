Pros react to Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC Vancouver

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone headlined tonight’s UFC Vancouver event.

Donald Cerrone (36-12 MMA) entered tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a second round TKO loss to Tony Ferguson in his most recent effort at June’s UFC 238 event.

Prior to the setback, “Cowboy” was riding a three fight streak which included stoppage victories over Alexander Hernandez and Mike Perry.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (20-2 MMA) entered UFC Vancouver on a two-fight win streak. In his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC Philadelphia, “The Highlight” scored a first round knockout victory over Edson Barboza.

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main event lived up to expectations as Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone immediately went to war from the opening bell. Unfortunately for fans of ‘Cowboy’, Gaethje’s aggression and power ultimately proved to be to much as he won via first round TKO after landing some nasty hooks.

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone fight below:

Mannn new patient Gaethje is a nightmare for everyone!! He can take a ridiculous amount of punishment. Cardio for days. Beats up your leg with brutal kicks which forces you to close the range where he has hands of stone that you have to watch out for. #UFCVancouver — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) September 15, 2019

Love that after a fight! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) September 15, 2019

Conor vs Gaethje — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 15, 2019

Those quick turnarounds have to play some type of factor when fighting at the highest level in the world! #TheWeeklyScraps #UFCVancouver! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 15, 2019

I'll give him his rematch. If they want. https://t.co/T7VD6I2fzb — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 15, 2019

@Justin_Gaethje almost pulled out during fight week with a horrible eye infection. He said I’d rather die than pull out. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 15, 2019

Official UFC Vancouver Result: Justin Gaethje def. Donald Cerrone via TKO at 4:18 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Justin Gaethje fight next following his TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at tonight’s UFC Vancouver event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

