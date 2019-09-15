Pros react to Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC Vancouver

By
Chris Taylor
-
UFC Vancouver, Donald Cerrone, Justin Gaethje

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone headlined tonight’s UFC Vancouver event.

Donald Cerrone (36-12 MMA) entered tonight’s main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a second round TKO loss to Tony Ferguson in his most recent effort at June’s UFC 238 event.

Prior to the setback, “Cowboy” was riding a three fight streak which included stoppage victories over Alexander Hernandez and Mike Perry.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje (20-2 MMA) entered UFC Vancouver on a two-fight win streak. In his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC Philadelphia, “The Highlight” scored a first round knockout victory over Edson Barboza.

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main event lived up to expectations as Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone immediately went to war from the opening bell. Unfortunately for fans of ‘Cowboy’, Gaethje’s aggression and power ultimately proved to be to much as he won via first round TKO after landing some nasty hooks.

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone fight below:

Official UFC Vancouver Result: Justin Gaethje def. Donald Cerrone via TKO at 4:18 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Justin Gaethje fight next following his TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at tonight’s UFC Vancouver event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 14, 2019

