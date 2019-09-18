UFC Vancouver medical suspensions: Cerrone gets long sit

UFC Vancouver produced some violent finishes and some fun wars. An unfortunate side-effect of entertainment like this is that it often results in lengthy medical suspensions for the fighters involved.

The medical suspension for UFC Vancouver are now public, and as expected, Donald Cerrone has been sidelined for a significant period after his knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in the main event. He’ll be out 90 days.

Todd Duffee and Marcin Tybura also received 90-day sits after UFC Vancouver.

Here’s a full rundown of the medical suspension for the card (via MMA Mania):

UFC Vancouver Medical Suspensions

Justin Gaethje: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right foot that needs X-ray.

Donald Cerrone: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition.

Glover Teixeira: suspended 45 days with no contact and no competition; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right hand that needs X-ray. Received sutures for lacerations.

Nikita Krylov: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Todd Duffee: suspended 90 days with 60 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending ophthalmologist clearance for possible conjunctival abrasion. Received sutures for lacerations.

Jeff Hughes: suspended 30 days with no contact and no competition.

Tristan Connelly: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Michel Pereira: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Uriah Hall: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Antonio Carlos Junior: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance. Needs “CT Max and a Cervical Spine” and may have fractured nose.

Misha Cirkunov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Jim Crute: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Augusto Sakai: suspended 14 days with no contact and no competition for knockout.

Marcin Tybura: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition.

Miles Johns: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of left hand that needs X-ray.

Cole Smith: suspended 60 days with no contact and no competition for hard bout.

Hunter Azure: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Brad Katona: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Chas Skelly: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right thumb that needs X-ray.

Jordan Griffin: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Louis Smolka: suspended 14 days with no contact and no competition.

Ryan MacDonald: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition for TKO.

Austin Hubbard: suspended a minimum of 30 days with 30 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right foot and right elbow that require X-rays.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/18/2019.