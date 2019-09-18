Ben Askren eyes grappling match with Dillon Danis, Danis responds

Ben Askren and Dillon Danis are separated by promotional bounds, as they’re currently signed with the UFC and Bellator respectively. Nonetheless, the pair of grappling specialists have taken every opportunity to swap trash talk on Twitter.

From the sounds of it, they could soon settle their differences on the mats.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Askren divulged that, while he’s focused on his MMA career at the moment, he’d happily grapple Danis in the future.

“At this point it’s my MMA career,” he stated. “When I am done with that if I chose to take part in a grappling contest it would be Dillion Danis.

“Obviously, he challenged me to a grappling match,” he added. “After my MMA career that’s something, I would definitely do.”

It didn’t take long for Danis to respond to these comments from Askren. The Bellator fighter issued his response on Twitter.

biggest grappling match in the history of the sport Dillon Danis vs @Benaskren let’s fucking do it! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 16, 2019

“Biggest grappling match in the history of the sport Dillon Danis vs [Ben Askren] let’s f**king do it!” – Dillon Danis on Twitter.

Danis also previously challenged Askren to an MMA fight, implying the bout could be co-promoted by Bellator and the UFC.

“You know’s crazy? I feel like this cross-promotion thing is getting closer and closer and I really think that it’s gonna happen,” Danis told Ariel Helwani earlier this year. “I really think that me and Ben Askren are gonna fight. I really do think so. I think it’s gonna happen for some reason.

“I was talking to [Bellator president] Scott Coker and they were talking about cross-promotion and he’s open to do it with the UFC. I really think that if Ben Askren wants to do, it it’s gonna happen. So I think it’s on him.”

Does a grappling match between Dillon Danis and Ben Askren interest you?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/18/2019.