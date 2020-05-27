UFC trademarks “UFSEA” after suggestion from John Oliver

The UFC has officially filed trademarks for the phrase “UFSEA” after a recent suggestion by late-night TV host John Oliver as a nickname for Fight Island.

According to a report from trademark expert Josh Gerben, the UFC has filed for trademarks for the name UFSEA to be used at both its events and on clothing.

The UFC has filed 4 new trademark applications for UFSEA. The filings indicate an intent to use the UFSEA trademark in connection with mixed martial arts events and a clothing brand. These filings come on the heels of the UFC's filings back in April for 'FIGHT ISLAND.' pic.twitter.com/Cqa6AZEESW — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 27, 2020

The trademark filings for UFSEA come just a week after the late-night television host Oliver mentioned it on his show. Oliver comically mentioned both UFSEA and “Brawlhamas” as possible names for the UFC to trademark. It seems like UFC president Dana White and the other head executives at the mixed martial arts giant liked the name and decided to file it for themselves.

“Yes, the UFC is apparently building a facility on a private island that they’re calling Fight Island. Now, is that a clever name? No. Is it the perfect name? Yes! Because it’s the first thought an idiot would have if they wanted to name a private island where fights happen,” Oliver said on his show last week.

The filing of the UFSEA trademark is in addition to the UFC also filing for 22 trademarks for Fight Island back in April. White is wasting no time making sure his organization has full access to use all of these names as the world’s leading MMA promotion looks to hold numerous events throughout the summer at the Fight Island. So far, White has been extremely coy when questioned by reporters about Fight Island.

