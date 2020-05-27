Israel Adesanya accuses Jon Jones of doing “what Mayweather does”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes Jon Jones, the promotion’s light heavyweight champion, is taking a page out of Floyd Mayweather’s book.

Jones has recently been eyeing potential super fights with Adesanya, and with UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. Adesanya believes the light heavyweight champion is merely attempting to keep himself in the headlines—the same way Mayweather does when a big star like Conor McGregor fights.

“It’s what Mayweather does,” Adesanya said on the latest episode of Submission Radio. “Whenever McGregor gets in the headlines or whenever McGregor fights, what does Mayweather do? He throws his name out there, acts like he’s gonna fight him, just because he wants his name in the headlines. You keep yourself relevant. I can play that game too. I can play that game anytime Jon Jones fights.”

Adesanya also reiterated his belief that Jones has no real interest in moving up to heavyweight to fight Ngannou—contrary to his recent comments.

“[Jones has] been around the f**king game for 10 years he’s never jumped up in weight. He’s not doing it. Trust me. And a little birdie even told me, tweeted me, private messaged me and told me he’s not gonna do it.”

“Why don’t you f**king do it now?” Adesanya added. “Why don’t you f**king go up to heavyweight? It’s been f**king 10 years. Sign on the dotted line. Fight some f**king heavyweights. And I’m not saying that he can’t do it. He can. But why hasn’t he done it yet?”

What do you think of these comments from Israel Adesanya? Is Jon Jones borrowing from the playbook of Floyd Mayweather?