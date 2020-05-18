John Oliver reacts to Dana White’s “insane” Fight Island plan on Last Week Tonight

Count late night television host John Oliver among the skeptics of UFC President Dana White’s much discussed Fight Island plans.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, White and the UFC recently managed to promote a trio of entertaining fight cards in Jacksonville, Florida. That being said, the lineups for these cards were composed completely of American fighters and fighters based in the United States, as travel restrictions have made it difficult to get international fighters onto US soil.

To circumvent this issue, White has floated the idea of promoting fights on a private Fight Island. In fact, the island in question is allegedly already being developed.

On a recent episode of his show Last Week Tonight, the Emmy-winning Oliver addressed White’s Fight Island plan, calling it “insane.”

He also had some issues with the name Fight Island, which the UFC has already trademarked.

“While they couldn’t fly in international fighters for that event, their president Dana White has devised an insane workaround,” Oliver said (transcript via MMA Fighting).

“Yes, the UFC is apparently building a facility on a private island that they’re calling Fight Island. Now, is that a clever name? No. Is it the perfect name? Yes! Because it’s the first thought an idiot would have if they wanted to name a private island where fights happen.”

Oliver then suggested some alternative names for Fight Island, including “Brawlhamas” and “UF-Sea.”

What do you think of these comments from John Oliver? Do you think Dana White is taking notes?