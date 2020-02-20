UFC targeting Chris Weidman vs. Jack Hermansson fight

After a short stint in the light heavyweight division, Chris Weidman is headed back to middleweight.

According to a report from ESPN, the official broadcast partner of the UFC, a middleweight fight between Weidman and Jack Hermansson is being targeted for the main event of Fight Night card in Oklahoma City on May 2.

Breaking: Chris Weidman is headed back to 185 pounds. The former champ has agreed to face Jack Hermansson on May 2 in the main event of UFC Fight Night in OKC. Bout agreements not signed yet, per sources, but UFC working on finalizing the matchup. pic.twitter.com/DaPWRZoYOh — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 20, 2020

Chris Weidman last fought in the light heavyweight division, where he was brutalized by recent title challenger Dominick Reyes in the first round. Shortly after this tough loss, the former middleweight champion announced his plans to return to the division he once ruled, and vowed to silence his doubters.

“I’ve been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in my fight career,” Weidman wrote in a recent Instagram post. “I really love what I do, and I believe I still have some great moments ahead of me! Can’t wait to shut up all the haters! To all the people that have supported me through the ups and the downs, I appreciate it more than you know. I am more motivated than ever and I know the future is bright. Hopefully getting a fight booked around April back in the MW division!”

Prior to his loss to Reyes, Weidman endured a tough 1-4 skid at middleweight, sandwiching a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum between stoppage losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi, and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

Jack Hermansson, meanwhile, last fought in September, when he was defeated by Jared Cannonier. This loss was preceded by four-straight wins over Jacare, David Branch, Gerald Meerschaert, and Thales Leites.

What do you think of this targeted Chris Weidman vs. Jack Hermansson fight? Who do you think will come out on top?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.