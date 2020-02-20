UFC Auckland: ‘Felder vs Hooker’ Fight Card and Start Times

It’s time to take a look at the official fight card for UFC Auckland this weekend as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to New Zealand.

While most of the card may be flying a little bit under the radar there are more than a few gems to be found from top to bottom. Of course, while that may be the case, the big highlight for many fans comes in the form of the mouth-watering lightweight main event between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker.

From top to bottom, let’s run down all of the fights currently on the card for the event at Spark Arena this Saturday night.

UFC Auckland Main Card | 7:00pm ET on ESPN+

Lightweight Main Event – Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooke

Light Heavyweight – Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Strawweight – Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan

Heavyweight – Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli

Lightweight – Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Featherweight – Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

UFC Auckland Prelims | 4:00pm ET on ESPN+

Lightweight – Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao

Welterweight – Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek

Welterweight – Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter

Flyweight – Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Strawweight – Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Welterweight – Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Flyweight – Shana Dobson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

A variety of notable stars will be fighting on the UFC Auckland card this weekend with the hope that they can vault themselves one step closer towards a potential title shot. In regards to the main event, though, it’ll likely take a big finish from either of the two men for them to be taken seriously in what is still considered to be the most stacked division in the entire UFC.

It’s a card that will be seen as one that’ll just come and go due to the fact Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder also goes down this weekend when in reality, it’s a card you shouldn’t miss.

