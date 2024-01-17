UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann set to take part in TV show
UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to star in their own TV show, the BBC has announced.
Over the course of the last few years, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann have become two of the most recognizable faces in English mixed martial arts. The two Liverpudlians have been riding a huge wave of momentum, to the point where they’ve become ever-present members of the UFC roster.
Some fans enjoy what they bring to the table both in and outside of the cage, whereas others find them a little bit annoying. Either way, though, regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no getting away from the fact that they have star power.
It appears as if the BBC has realized that, too, announcing via social media that they’ll be producing a show based on the two Scousers.
Pimblett and McCann set for TV show
In the mind of many expert pundits, neither Pimblett nor McCann will wind up competing for or winning a world championship in the UFC. In equal measure, it still feels like there’s a large portion of the story left to be told for both of them, and we’re fascinated to see how it all unfolds – starting with ‘Show No Mersey’.
Do you enjoy watching the antics of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann? Will you tune in to watch this show? Who do you prefer out of the two? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
