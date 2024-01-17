UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann set to take part in TV show

UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to star in their own TV show, the BBC has announced.

Over the course of the last few years, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann have become two of the most recognizable faces in English mixed martial arts. The two Liverpudlians have been riding a huge wave of momentum, to the point where they’ve become ever-present members of the UFC roster.

Some fans enjoy what they bring to the table both in and outside of the cage, whereas others find them a little bit annoying. Either way, though, regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no getting away from the fact that they have star power.

It appears as if the BBC has realized that, too, announcing via social media that they’ll be producing a show based on the two Scousers.