UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann set to take part in TV show

By Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to star in their own TV show, the BBC has announced.

Paddy Pimblett

Over the course of the last few years, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann have become two of the most recognizable faces in English mixed martial arts. The two Liverpudlians have been riding a huge wave of momentum, to the point where they’ve become ever-present members of the UFC roster.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett claims Molly McCann was not at 100% in loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281

Some fans enjoy what they bring to the table both in and outside of the cage, whereas others find them a little bit annoying. Either way, though, regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no getting away from the fact that they have star power.

It appears as if the BBC has realized that, too, announcing via social media that they’ll be producing a show based on the two Scousers.

Pimblett and McCann set for TV show

“Close friends, teammates and now they have a new series together! get ready to enter the world of #MMA and beyond with @PaddyTheBaddy & @MeatballMolly as they take on the biggest fights of their lives. Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey coming to #BBCThree and @bbciplayer”

In the mind of many expert pundits, neither Pimblett nor McCann will wind up competing for or winning a world championship in the UFC. In equal measure, it still feels like there’s a large portion of the story left to be told for both of them, and we’re fascinated to see how it all unfolds – starting with ‘Show No Mersey’.

Do you enjoy watching the antics of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann? Will you tune in to watch this show? Who do you prefer out of the two? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Molly McCann Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier and Jim Miller

Daniel Cormier still not sold on Jim Miller being a Hall of Famer after UFC Vegas 84

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024
Dana White
Jim Miller

Dana White announces two more fights for UFC 300, including Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two more fights for UFC 300 including the BMF belt being up for grabs.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland details what went through his mind during altercation with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Sean Strickland had an interesting thought during his altercation with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296.

Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland offers unique theory why Israel Adesanya 'crumbled' against him at UFC 293

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya’s mental state led to his upset win.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293
UFC

Sean Strickland opens up on challenges since winning UFC title: "It's hard to go to Walmart these days"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has had his life changed quite a lot in the last year.

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano admits that he 'hates' fighting at the UFC Apex: "Who gives a f*ck?"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024
Sean Strickland, Colby Covington
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland takes aim at "fraudulent" Colby Covington

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Sean Strickland has taken a shot at Colby Covington.

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC
UFC 298

Official poster released for next month’s UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria event

Susan Cox - January 16, 2024

The official poster has been released for next month’s UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria event.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan will not be a part of the UFC 297 commentary team

Susan Cox - January 16, 2024

It has been announced that Joe Rogan will not be a part of the UFC 297 commentary team.

Bruce Buffer
UFC

Bruce Buffer very excited "to perform for the Canadians" at UFC 297: "The fans are rabid and they love the UFC"

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Bruce Buffer was excited to see the UFC returning to Canada in 2024, and Toronto for that matter.