Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green open as favorites in blockbuster UFC 300 fights

By Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green have opened as the two favorites in their recently announced UFC 300 fights.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Last night, UFC president Dana White made two huge announcements within the context of UFC 300. We already know it’s going to be one of the biggest events in promotional history, but on Tuesday, the card got even stronger.

RELATED: Dana White announces two more fights for UFC 300, including Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Dana White announced that Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF championship against former featherweight king Max Holloway. In addition to that, Jim Miller will get his wish and compete on the UFC 300 card opposite Bobby Green.

It goes without saying that all four men will put on a show. In addition, though, we already have some early odds to look through courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

Gaethje and Green lead the charge

Justin Gaethje (-225)

vs

Max Holloway (+190)

—-

Bobby Green (-205)

vs

Jim Miller (+175)

Regardless of who you have down as the favorite in either of these contests, there’s no denying that UFC 300 is going to benefit massively from having these four guys on the card. For Gaethje and Holloway, in particular, there’s an excellent chance that the winner will earn a crack at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

As for Bobby Green and Jim Miller, these two veterans know how to put on a show. Green wants to bounce back from his emphatic knockout loss to Jalin Turner, whereas Miller is riding a huge wave of momentum after his submission win last weekend.

Which of these two fights are you most excited for – Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway or Bobby Green vs Jim Miller? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Bobby Green Justin Gaethje UFC

