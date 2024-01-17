Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green open as favorites in blockbuster UFC 300 fights

Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green have opened as the two favorites in their recently announced UFC 300 fights.

Last night, UFC president Dana White made two huge announcements within the context of UFC 300. We already know it’s going to be one of the biggest events in promotional history, but on Tuesday, the card got even stronger.

Dana White announced that Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF championship against former featherweight king Max Holloway. In addition to that, Jim Miller will get his wish and compete on the UFC 300 card opposite Bobby Green.

It goes without saying that all four men will put on a show. In addition, though, we already have some early odds to look through courtesy of BetOnline.ag.