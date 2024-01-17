Tye Ruotolo to defend world title against Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024

Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title on the line for the first time in what promises to be a gripping showdown against Izaak Michell.

Tye Ruotolo

This matchup is scheduled to be one of the main attractions at ONE 166: Qatar. The event emanates live from Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Ruotolo has taken ONE Championship by storm since he arrived in 2022, racking up five consecutive victories.

His performances have been nothing short of sensational, with three of his last five appearances culminating in submission finishes.

The young American phenom made history in November 2023 by becoming the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion, defeating Magomed Abdulkadirov via unanimous decision.

Now, Ruotolo faces the challenge of defending his hard-earned hardware against a formidable opponent.

Izaak Michell poses intriguing matchup for Tye Ruotolo

Standing in Tye Ruotolo’s way is Izaak Michell, an Australian grappler with an impressive resume.

Michell has honed his skills under the guidance of esteemed coaches such as Leo Arruda, John Danaher, and Craig Jones.

Widely recognized as one of the top no-gi athletes of his generation, he has notched victories over high-profile opponents and claimed prestigious titles, including the gold medal at the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship in 2022 as a brown belt.

As a seasoned competitor with an impressive track record, Michell aims to capitalize on the opportunity at ONE 166: Qatar to showcase his skills to a much wider audience.

A victory over Ruotolo would undoubtedly propel Michell’s stock as a competitor, solidifying his position among the elite.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Liam Nolan

Liam Nolan wants Regian Eersel next: “I think I have a good style to beat him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty to defend Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 16, 2024

ONE Championship’s next live event in U.S. primetime this 2024 will prominently feature Jonathan Haggerty’s highly anticipated first World Title defense.

Kwon Won Il
ONE Championship

Kwon Won Il calls out Fabricio Andrade after ONE Fight Night 18 win: "I’m coming for you"

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 16, 2024

It’s safe to say that Kwon Won Il will not rest on his laurels following his spectacular win at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video last Friday, January 12.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov banked on willpower to win at ONE Fight Night 19: "I couldn't feel my body"

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 15, 2024

Shamil Gasanov demonstrated the true essence of a warrior’s spirit in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video last Friday, January 12.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Tenshin Nasukawa praises Takeru Segawa: ‘He’s the icon of kickboxing now’

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 15, 2024

Once bitter rivals in the ring, Tenshin Nasukawa has extended an unexpected gesture of goodwill toward Takeru Segawa.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces two dates for U.S. events in 2024

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 12, 2024
Oh Ho Taek
ONE Championship

Oh Ho Taek embraces challenge in ONE Fight Night 18 bout against Shamil Gasanov

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 12, 2024

Oh Ho Taek is gearing up for the toughest test of his career to date.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade predicts Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 11, 2024

As the excitement builds for ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, Fabricio Andrade will be keeping a close eye on a pivotal bantamweight MMA bout slated for this Friday, January 12.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov expresses admiration for opponent Oh Ho Taek ahead of ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 11, 2024

Shamil Gasanov is fully aware that his upcoming bout against Oh Ho Taek will be no walk in the park.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 18: Where to watch ONE Championship’s U.S. primetime return on January 12

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 10, 2024

This Friday, January 12, ONE Championships makes its grand return to North American primetime with ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.