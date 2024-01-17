Tye Ruotolo to defend world title against Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar

Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title on the line for the first time in what promises to be a gripping showdown against Izaak Michell.

This matchup is scheduled to be one of the main attractions at ONE 166: Qatar. The event emanates live from Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Ruotolo has taken ONE Championship by storm since he arrived in 2022, racking up five consecutive victories.

His performances have been nothing short of sensational, with three of his last five appearances culminating in submission finishes.

The young American phenom made history in November 2023 by becoming the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion, defeating Magomed Abdulkadirov via unanimous decision.

Now, Ruotolo faces the challenge of defending his hard-earned hardware against a formidable opponent.