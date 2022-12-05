UFC star Dustin Poirier hospitalized due to staph infection

UFC star Dustin Poirier has been hospitalized due to a staph infection.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) most recently defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) with a third round rear-naked choke at UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12th of this year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Apparently the lightweight fighter is now battling another kind of opponent outside of the Octagon.

The 33-year-old fighter has been diagnosed with a staph infection.

Poirier has been updating his fans on ‘Instagram’ with pictures of his left foot and updates following his recent diagnosis:

Dustin Poirier: “2 gündür hastanedeyiz. İşler ciddiye biniyor..” Brett Okamoto: “Dustin Poirier'in hastaneye kaldırılmayla ilgili bana durumunun ‘Staph enfeksiyonu’ olduğu söylendi, ancak son 24 saat içinde antibiyotiklere yanıt vermiyormuş.” pic.twitter.com/79rm9e8el5 — MMA Türkiye 🇹🇷🥋🇹🇷 (@mmaturktr) December 5, 2022

“Been in bed all day, got staph Hurts to bad I can’t walk”

“Going on day 2 in the hospital. Sh*ts getting serious”

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto also took to ‘Twitter‘ today with the following update:

“Some context on Dustin Poirier’s (@DustinPoirier) IG posts about being hospitalized … told me it’s staph, but he’s not responding to antibiotics over the last 24 hours. Undergoing further blood work now, hopefully get some answers today.”

Staph infections are common in sports and require medical treatment and antibiotics. The staphylococcus infection is very contagious and should not be taken lightly. The infection can spread to the bloodstream and cause blood poisoning also known as sepsis.

Poirier, the former UFC interim lightweight champion currently sits at #2 in the official 155-pound rankings.

BJ PENN wishes Dustin Poirier, ‘The Diamond’, all the best for a quick recovery.