Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds

Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.

Questions have been raised as to if the two fighters will embark on a 4th match-up in the Octagon, but Poirier more or less put that speculation to rest earlier this year at a UFC 271 event in Houston saying:

“Me and Conor have history. Fighting him at (1)45, then bumping up and fighting him seven years later, beating him, and even that fight, I’m probably not going to fight Conor again. I don’t really want to fight Conor again. For me, that door is closed.”

Continuing, Dustin Poirier said:

“The only reason I’d do it is for money. I beat him two times in a row. Can I best my two performances? Can I knock him out quicker? Can I 10-7 him? I mean what can I do? I’ve done it. If I do it again, it’s just for money, right?”

It was recently disclosed that Dustin Poirier has been hospitalized due to a staph infection. The 33 year old lightweight fighter most recently defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) on November 12th at UFC 281.

The Louisiana fighter is now facing a different kind of battle with a staphylococcus infection which is being treated by antibiotics. Poirier has posted a picture of his infected foot and given updates on ‘Instagram’ about his struggles going into day 2 of a hospital stay.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Conor McGregor sent words of encouragement to Poirier tweeting:

Heal up soon scruffy knickers https://t.co/lvAQhAXFYf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2022

“Heal up soon scruffy knickers.”

It took no time for Poirier to respond to the Irishman, who tweeted:

“@TheNotoriousMMA you done filming Roid House and ready to get slapped around again!?”

Perhaps Poirier has had a change of heart and is ready open that door once again and embark on fight number 4.

Ye I’m in Amsterdam jacked like van damn. You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the road house as well pal you and the missus will love it — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2022

Conor McGregor quickly engaged with ‘The Diamond’ on ‘Twitter’ saying:

“@DustinPoirier Ye I’m in Amsterdam jacked like van damn. You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the road house as well pal you and the misses will love it.”

Would you like to see McGregor and Poirier duke it out in the cage one more time?

