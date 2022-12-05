Joe Rogan discusses one of the bigger factors behind the “demise” of Conor McGregor in the UFC

Joe Rogan has discussed one of the bigger factors behind the ‘demise’ of Conor McGregor in the UFC.

Conor McGregor, 34, has been playing outside the cage for almost a year and a half now.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was ‘The Diamond’ who would come out victorious via way of TKO. It would be the 2nd loss in a row to Poirier as the two met earlier in 2021 at UFC 257.

The Irishman has actually only had 4 fights in the Octagon since 2018 and only 1 of those ended up in a win.

It was during a ‘More Plates More Dates’ podcast that Rogan discussed the biggest factor behind the ‘demise’ of the Irishman saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I wonder, you know, it could just be inactivity too. Inactivity is probably one of the bigger factors in his demise, maybe even more so than just the silk sheets. Like he said that after the Dustin Poirier fight, when Poirier knocked him out.”

According to various sources, McGregor will be making his return to the cage in 2023. However, in order to return to the Octagon, he will have to undergo testing by the USADA for a minimum of 6 months.

It was during an earlier podcast that the 55 year old Rogan spoke of McGregor and steroid use:

“He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup. Like it would just like burn a hold right to the bottom of that USADA cup… The weird thing is that there is a loophole in USADA that allows you to get out of the testing pool. It seems weird and you just need six months. If someone’s had an injury though, that’s a very wise way to approach it right?”

It’s true that following the loss to Poirier, McGregor has been posting to social media his recovery from leg surgery, his training and his immaculate physique. ‘Notorious’ has also been posting about his parties, yaught excursions and new found actor status in the upcoming remake of ‘Roadhouse’.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan that ‘inactivity’ will be McGregor’s demise within the UFC? Are you looking forward to the Irishman’s return to the Octagon and who would like like to see him fight next?

