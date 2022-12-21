UFC star Conor McGregor takes aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher: “You little sad pox of a thing”

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher following an exchange between the two on social media.

Whenever Conor McGregor pops up on social media, controversy usually isn’t far behind. ‘Notorious’ is his nickname and more often than not, he lives up to that expectation.

He isn’t particularly active inside the cage right now but if the man himself is to be believed, he’ll be getting back on the horse sooner rather than later in 2023.

For now, though, Twitter remains his primary residence.

McGregor has feuded with just about everyone imaginable in the mixed martial arts space. Outside of it, however, he’s been able to have just as much ‘success’ with winding up the masses – if you can call it that.

Alas, in this instance, it was PJ Gallagher who got under his skin after a recent gaff by the UFC.

Normally this kind of thing winds me up but they can have this lad. https://t.co/JqrtSbKBcd — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 10, 2022

Gallagher: “Normally this kind of thing winds me up but they can have this lad.”

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor had the following to say in response to the comedian.

The McGregor paradox

McGregor: “PJ Gallagher, you little sad pox of a thing. Sit up right and smile for a change will you?” McGregor wrote. “You sad little c*** hahahaha wife left you an all and your crying in the paper bout depression, posture like a prawn. Sad b******. I am Ireland. Don’t forget it. There’s blood on my flag useesoo.”

Conor McGregor will continue to do what he wants on social media, but what we all want to see is if he can still hang with the best of the best in the UFC.

Do you believe Conor McGregor will return to the UFC? What do you think about his latest rivalry, this time with PJ Gallagher? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!