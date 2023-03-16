UFC star Conor McGregor defends Dillon Danis from recent backlash: “He’s good for the game”

Conor McGregor has defended his friend Dillon Danis following recent backlash directed towards the controversial fighter.

For many years now, Conor McGregor has had a pretty tight circle within his friendship group. While things have gone a bit sour with Artem Lobov, it seems as if he’s still good pals with Dillon Danis.

Danis, who has been a big target for the MMA community for years now, was recently scheduled to take on YouTuber KSI in a boxing match. However, the Bellator star pulled out before the contest could take place.

This led to widespread ridicule, including from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. When Conor went on Ariel’s show yesterday, he made a point to bring up Danis and their feud.

“What I would say is [to Ariel], focus on all the good. You do so much good.”

“There’s a lot to be happy with and buzzy with, you don’t need to be at everyone. I saw when Dillon was here, I loved the little vibe yous had back and forth. Dillon is a good friend of mine.”

McGregor backs Danis

“You do go at him a bit heavy, he had an injury, he’s only a young lad. He’s good for the game, he’s good for the game. I hope he can come back as well.”

While this does squash rumours that the two are no longer friends, we can’t imagine Dillon will stop being in the spotlight. If anything, when he does return, he’ll likely be under more scrutiny than ever – and you can bet that fans will be loving it.

