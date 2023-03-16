Conor McGregor confirms Michael Chandler fight will be at 170lbs, plans to attend Edwards-Usman 3 to secure welterweight title shot: “I’d like that”

Conor McGregor says he could be fighting for the welterweight title after his bout with Michael Chandler.

McGregor is set to return to the Octagon sometime this year against Chandler in his return fight from his broken leg. The two coached The Ultimate Fighter to help hype up the fight, which McGregor says will be at welterweight, despite Dana White recently saying it would be at lightweight.

“170. I’m 170 next, leave it out,” McGregor said on The MMA Hour when asked what weight the Chandler fight would be.

Given that the fight is at welterweight, Conor McGregor also says there is a chance if he beats Michael Chandler he would get a title shot. To add to the anticipation, the Irishman says he will be in attendance for UFC 286 which sees Leon Edwards defending his welterweight title in his trilogy match against Kamaru Usman.

“Yeah, I’d like so, I’d like that,” McGregor said. “I may be present for the card, we are making moves at the Black Forge in London, so I was scheduled to go out there so after this, Gunni’s (Gunnar Nelson) also on the card so it would be good to see him live. It would be good to watch that welterweight title for sure.”

Whether or not McGregor would get a title shot with a win is uncertain. But, Edwards and Usman have both talked about the Irishman in the past and it would be a massive fight as McGregor would look to become the first ever three-weight world champion. But, before that can happen, McGregor will need to beat Chandler in his next fight.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is on a two-fight losing skid having lost two straight to Dustin Poirier as last time out, he broke his leg and before that was knocked out. Prior to that, he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in his return to the UFC after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Do you think Conor McGregor should get a title shot at welterweight with a win over Michael Chandler?