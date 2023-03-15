Conor McGregor talks about “issue” with Michael Chandler during TUF filming: “Tempers are flaring”

Conor McGregor says he still respects Michael Chandler despite the altercation that happened on TUF.

Currently, McGregor and Chandler are coaching TUF and the two will fight later this year. With that, many were interested in seeing how the two would deal with one another on the show. And, during UFC 285 post-fight press conference we got an answer as Dana White revealed something went down between the two that shouldn’t have happened.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said at the UFC 285 post-fight press conference. “They do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday… There was a lot of s**t that went down on Friday, yeah. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days but not good.”

Now, Conor McGregor opened up on the incident and wouldn’t get into exact details but said the two sides had an issue. However, the Irishman says it was more due to the fact tempers flared, but despite that, McGregor makes it clear he still respects Chandler.

“Of course, I have respect for Chandler. We had an issue, obviously, tempers are flaring. It’s a f*****g hostile thing right, respect and admiration, I like his style, he likes my style, we have a good little buzz. That is the way it should be. It’s still competitive fire, we’re still gonna, I’m still gonna mince him,” McGregor said on Barstool Sports’ My Mom’s Basement. “I know he’s going to try and throw everything into his shots also. But, there is still admiration, that is how it should be, that is how the sport should be, you should have the ability to separate it. That’s what’s such a great thing about the sport, usually, when you get in there and do it, it’s a settler. We had an issue once during it and it was all good. Tempers are flaring and we got past it. I’m excited to have completed the competition in the show and I’m excited to compete against him for real.”

Given not much detail has come out about the incident between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, it seems likely we will have to wait until the show airs to see what happens.

But, when the two men step into the cage later this year, McGregor says the two have each other’s respect.

Will you be watching the new TUF season featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler?