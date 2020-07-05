UFC signs Invicta FC strawweight champion Kanako Murata

The UFC has signed Invicta FC strawweight champion Kanako Murata to a contract to compete for the world’s leading MMA organization.

Murata herself confirmed the news on her social media after her former promotion RIZIN FF reported that she had signed a new deal with the UFC. Check out her Twitter below.

I signed a contract with UFC! Thanks to the support of many people, I was able to stand at the starting line! I would like to continue to pursue my feelings when I greeted the RIZIN ring in 2015! I look forward to working with you! Quote Tweet

Murata (11-1) is one of the top women’s strawweight prospects in the sport right now. The 26-year-old Japan native started fighting professionally in 2016 and has stayed busy since then, amassing an impressive 11-1 record in 12 fights since making her debut. Murata has fought for numerous MMA organizations such as Invicta FC, RIZIN FF, King of the Cage, DEEP, Pancrase, and Shoot Box Girls.

Some of Murata’s most notable victories have come over former UFC fighter Angela Magana and TUF alum Lachana Green, plus a win over Invicta standout Emily Ducote in her last fight at Invicta FC 38, a fight she won by split decision to capture the vacant Invicta FC strawweight title. She is currently riding a seven-fight win streak since her lone career defeat to Rin Nakai in 2016 in a fight where she was the smaller fighter.

Given she is only 26, look for the UFC matchmakers to take it slow with Murata as there’s no need to rush her to the top of the women’s strawweight division considering the depth it has right now. Murata’s UFC debut opponent hasn’t been named yet, but look for her to face another newcomer or perhaps a veteran who the UFC believes she can beat.

Are you excited to see Kanako Murata fight for the UFC?