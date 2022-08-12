UFC San Diego: ‘Vera vs Cruz’ Weigh-in Results: All Fighters successfully made weight

UFC San Diego kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place today, Friday August 12th. The official process starts at 12pm ET. And the fighters’ cut-off to weigh in is 2pm ET.

UFC San Diego takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The bantamweight main event will feature Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) vs Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA).

‘Chito’ is on a 3 fight winning streak, his latest victory was against Rob Font (19-6 MMA) in April of this year.

Cruz has won 2 of his last 4 fights, the most recent win was against Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of last year.

The co-main event will see David Onama (10-1 MMA) taking on Nate Landwehr (15-4 MMA) in the featherweight match-up. The two were previously scheduled to fight back in March of this year, but the bout was cancelled due to Landwehr pulling out for undisclosed reasons.

See the full official weigh-in results for the card below:

MAIN CARD: (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. David Onama (145)

Yazmin Jauregul (114-5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (204)

Ariane Lipski (135.5) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (135)

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD: (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Angela Hill (119.5) vs. Lupita Godinez (119)

Martin Buday (266) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236.5)

Cynthia Cavillo (125.5) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155)

Ode Osbourne (125) vs. Tyson Nam (126)

Jason Witt (179.5) vs. Josh Quinian (175)

Youssef Zalal (135.5) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (134)

Will you be watching UFC San Diego tomorrow night, Saturday August 13th? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?

