David Onama believes he’s “way better” than Nate Landwehr which will lead to the stoppage win at UFC San Diego: “I’m just going out there to have fun”

David Onama wanted a quick turnaround after his last fight and he got his wish.

After Onama picked up a submission win on July 9, he said he was getting right back into the gym to hopefully fight again soon. That ended up being the case as he got the call to face Nate Landwehr at UFC San Diego.

The two were booked to fight at UFC Columbus in March but never came to fruition so Onama says that is a benefit given he already studied him.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Yeah, I already studied him, I knew his game plans so when I got the fight is was nothing new for me,” Onama said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I already knew all about the kid, we were supposed to fight in Columbus but it didn’t happen. I’m happy we are getting the chance to fight and fight in front of the fans.”

Against Landwehr, Onama is expecting a very fun fight for the fans. He knows both of them like to be aggressive which will lead to them meeting in the middle of the Octagon.

However, Onama believes once he starts landing on Landwehr, he will begin to shoot for takedowns and won’t want to strike with him anymore.

“Nate, man they call him the train for a reason. He comes forward and bangs. For me, I’m going to close that distance on him and he doesn’t walk me down, rather I walk him down and put that pressure on him,” Onama said. “I’m really good with walking people down and he is too, he’s durable and tough. He’s one of those guys you might not take out. I love the matchup, we are similar but I believe I’m way better and can beat him in different places.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Once David Onama begins landing on Nate Landwehr, he expects to stuff his desperation takedowns and will eventually find the stoppage win.

“Both his UFC fights that he lost, he got knocked out with a knee. I’m going to do the same thing,” Onama said. “We are going to see, that isn’t what my game plan is, I’m just going to do what I do. I’m just going out there to have fun, if it’s TKO, knockout, submission, whatever happens, happens.”

If Onama gets the stoppage win as he says, he believes his next fight will be against a ranked opponent.

“I feel like, after this fight, I should either fight a ranked opponent or be in the top-15. I’m looking forward to either getting ranked or fighting a ranked opponent,” Onama concluded.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you think David Onama will finish Nate Landwehr?