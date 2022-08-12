Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov “retired too early” to be considered the GOAT of the UFC

Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘retired too early’ to be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the UFC.

Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Russian born lightweight champion has an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the UFC in March of 2021.

Nurmagomedov last fought on October 24, 2020 at UFC 254 where he defeated Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) and defended his lightweight title.

Following that loss, ‘The Eagle’ lost his father, Abdulmanap, following heart surgery. The champion shared that he could not continue fighting without his father and promised his mother he would step away from the UFC.

UFC President, Dana White was asked if he would consider the former lightweight champ as the best to ever compete in the UFC. Speaking during an appearance on ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel White had this to say:

“It’s so hard. Obviously, he is talented enough. You know, who knows what he could accomplish, but he retired too early. I mean Jon Jones is probably gonna fight at heavyweight this year. You know, whatever you think about Jon, it’s hard not to call him a G.O.A.T. Believe me when I tell you, I have tried to convince Khabib to come out of retirement. We will see what happens over the next couple of years. But I feel like he left in his prime. I mean, look at what he did to Justin Gaethje right before he retired.”

Of course Jon ‘Bones‘ Jones (26-1 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since February of 2020. Apparently Jones is now ready to make his heavyweight debut after a 2 year absence, but the question still remains who and when he will fight.

Do you agree with Dana White that Nurmagomedov retired too early to be given GOAT status?

