Frankie Edgar shares clip from his stand-up comedy debut, BJ Penn and other fighters react

Frankie Edgar has shared a clip from his stand-up comedy debut.

Edgar, 40, competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. ‘The Answer’ last fought in November of 2021 at UFC 268, where he went down to defeat against Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) by knockout. It was to be his 4th loss in 5 fights.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Frankie Edgar posted a short video from the comedy special he’s filmed for ‘UFC Fight Pass’ with the caption:

“Slinging jokes, ufc comedy jam 2 on @ufcfightpass tomorrow!!”

“You know, I have more time in the octagon than anybody in the history of the UFC. I’ve been punched, kicked and beaten down more times than Will Smith has been beaten by Jada.”

Reaction to the clip was fast – with many MMA fighters and fans weighing in on the performance saying:

BJ PENN – MMA Legend praised his former rival:

“This is great. Love it Frankie”

Josh Thomson – former UFC fighter & current co-host of the ‘Weighing In’ Podcast:

“You muthaf***a!”

A fan (@andrew_h_655) took a dig at former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, who also has entered into the comedy world:

“Way funnier then Brendan Schaub….tho that is not saying much”

Edgar (24-10-1 MMA) is hoping to have his final fight come later this year at Madison Square Garden. ‘The Answer’ is targeting a bout with Dominick Cruz but nothing has been made official as of this time.

Will you be watching UFC Fight Pass tonight to see Frankie Edgar’s full performance? Who would you like to see the former UFC lightweight champion face in his next Octagon appearance?

