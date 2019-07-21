Pros react to Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards at UFC San Antonio

Rafael dos Anjos, Leon Edwards

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Rafael dos Anjos taking on Leon Edwards.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (29-12 MMA) returned to action this evening for the first time since submitting Kevin Lee at May’s UFC event in Rochester. ‘RDA’ had entered tonight’s fight sporting a 4-2 record inside the UFC’s welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Gunnar Nelson in March.

This evenings event headliner lived up to expecation as Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards went to war for twenty-five minutes. In the end, it was clear that the proud British fighter had done enough to secure a unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian legend.

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards below.

Following tonight’s win, which was arguably the biggest of his professional career, Leon Edwards proceeded to callout bitter rival Jorge Masvidal. He added that if a fight with ‘Gamebred’ is not in the cards, he will gladly accept a rematch with current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who was the last man to defeat ‘Rocky’ over four years ago.

Who would you like to see Leon Edwards fight next following his decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

