Pros react to Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards at UFC San Antonio

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Rafael dos Anjos taking on Leon Edwards.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (29-12 MMA) returned to action this evening for the first time since submitting Kevin Lee at May’s UFC event in Rochester. ‘RDA’ had entered tonight’s fight sporting a 4-2 record inside the UFC’s welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Gunnar Nelson in March.

This evenings event headliner lived up to expecation as Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards went to war for twenty-five minutes. In the end, it was clear that the proud British fighter had done enough to secure a unanimous decision victory over the Brazilian legend.

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards below.

RDA is going to have to pull something out of the hat to win this one! #UFCSanAntonio — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 21, 2019

Ooooooooooh shit! We got a fight! — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) July 21, 2019

I got Edwards winning this fight.. it was a good push by RDA though the last round!! #UFCSanAntonio — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 21, 2019

Clean fight @Leon_edwardsmma Hope to stand across from your boring ass one day. As well as @GamebredFighter exciting ass. I match up well with all of you. Say what you want but I’m gonna keep showing it. Platinum goin for gold bihhh — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 21, 2019

That's 8 in a row now for Edwards… Is a title shot next?? #UFCSanAntonio https://t.co/SoORxbr1rP — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 21, 2019

August 10th I’ll show you Fans a fight ! #UfcUruguay — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 21, 2019

Following tonight’s win, which was arguably the biggest of his professional career, Leon Edwards proceeded to callout bitter rival Jorge Masvidal. He added that if a fight with ‘Gamebred’ is not in the cards, he will gladly accept a rematch with current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who was the last man to defeat ‘Rocky’ over four years ago.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 20, 2019